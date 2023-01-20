Around the Web Watch: Kabul shopkeepers cover mannequins’ faces to prevent them from being beheaded by the Taliban Everything from plastic bags to aluminium foil is being used. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Shopkeepers cover mannequins' heads in aluminum foil, wigs, cloth sacks and black plastic bags across Kabul, Afghanistan, to adhere to the Taliban's strict religious codes. The hooded mannequins are one symbol of the Taliban’s puritanical rule over Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/TAe9w9Hp6e— VOA DEEWA (@voadeewa) January 17, 2023 Here are some images from one of my businesses. Almost all of my employees are female, ranging in age from 18 to 50, and they currently work in very unfavorable and stressful conditions. Taliban cannot win by segregating and repressing the half of the population. pic.twitter.com/cVDdsZitPM— Faisal Azizi (@mfaisalazizi) January 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Taliban