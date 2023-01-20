Around the Web Watch: Amitabh Bachchan meets Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo as he inaugurates football match The match was held between the Paris St Germain and Saudi All-star XI in Riyadh. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago T 4533 - "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible !!!#football #Ronaldo #Messi #AlNassr #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/fXlaw9meeV— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2023 T 4533 - "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible !!!#football #Ronaldo #Messi #AlNassr #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/ZD2OUEb3F7— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. football Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo