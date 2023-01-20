Around the Web David Crosby (1941-2023): Watch some of the most memorable live performances by the rock legend Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby, a founding member of influential ’60s rock bands The Byrds, and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died at the age of 81. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago RIP DAVID CROSBY 💔Here he is performing one of the most iconic songs of the 60s - TURN! TURN! TURN! - with THE BYRDS in 1965. pic.twitter.com/9VzWDmKbdt— James Leighton (@JamesL1927) January 20, 2023 Fantastic David Crosby cameo on Grateful Dead’s "Ripple" for the Song Around the World video to honor the Dead’s 50th anniversary RIP Cros 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ySL4Wtrddv— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 20, 2023 David Crosby passed away today at the age of 81. In 2009 Paul Simon, David Crosby, and Graham Nash performed a cover of the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” at the 25th anniversary of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. RIP… pic.twitter.com/U8NXEsImv6— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 19, 2023 Play Play Play Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music tribute