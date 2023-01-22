Around the Web Caught on camera: Elderly man assaulted by two policewomen after he falls off bicycle The 70-year-old was beaten up on the road in Bihar’s Kaimur district. Scroll Staff An hour ago तो इतनी भी बड़ी गलती नही है की ....ऐसे जानवर के तरह किसी 70 वर्ष के बुजुर्ग को पीटा जाए ...यह कैसा पुलिसिंग है .. यह कैसा सुशाशन है।#Bihar— Mukesh singh (@Mukesh_Journo) January 21, 2023 Taking cognizance of the matter related to the viral video, the SP, Kaimur, found guilty in the incident after enquiry and recommended to the DM for action. In light of which both the personnel have been debarred from duty for 3 months.@bihar_police pic.twitter.com/ON3SwC1x5G— kaimur Police official (@kaimur_police) January 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bihar Police