Viral Video Watch: Actors Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reprise their 'Parks And Recreation' roles on SNL Poehler joined Plaza on stage for a sketch on Saturday Night Live, performing as their 'Parks and Recreation' characters April Ludgate and Leslie Knope. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler just played their Parks and Rec characters on SNL omg"I used to watch Weekend Update when Seth Meyers did it with no one else..." —Amy Poehler, who used to host Update with Seth pic.twitter.com/q6mMcINVvT— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 22, 2023 comedy TV