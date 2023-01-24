Around the Web Watch: Scientist uses his sitar to teach audience to sing the ‘Interstellar’ theme music Debojyoti Chakraborty gave a practical demonstration at the India Science Festival. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Tried an experiment today at @IndSciFest. I played, they sang, and then a little magic happened.. fantastic learned audience! #Interstellar #hanszimmer #kafiraag pic.twitter.com/QlWbxzllfS— Debojyoti Chakraborty (@Debojyoti_C) January 22, 2023 Snippet 2 from @IndSciFest- the difference between staccato notes of Western classical and meend/gamak of Hindustani/Carnatic classical. This one uses Yaman Kalyan and Kirwani to interpret Ludwig van Beethoven's Für Elise #Beethoven #furelise #kirwani #yamankalyan pic.twitter.com/upPxTpqBUp— Debojyoti Chakraborty (@Debojyoti_C) January 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music sitar