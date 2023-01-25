Around the Web Watch: A herd of elephants blocks mountain railway tracks in Nilgiris, train retreats The incident took place at Hillgrove near Coonoor. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago நீலகிரி- குன்னூர் அருகே ஹில்குரோவ் பகுதியில் மலை ரயிலை மறித்த யானை கூட்டம்.@gurusamymathi @kovaikarthee @PrasannaVs7 @PrasanthV_93 @vijay_vast @ASubburajTOI @kirubakaranR1 @supriyasahuias #nilgiris #elephant #forest pic.twitter.com/0l07eHXUOf— Srini Subramaniyam (@Srinietv2) January 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. elephant train