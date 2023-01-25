Around the Web Watch: How the team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ reacted to the Oscar nomination ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has been nominated in the Documentary Short Film category. Scroll Staff An hour ago The Elephant Whisperers Has Been Nominated For An Oscar!! 🐘🥳 #OscarNoms @TheAcademyThank you for believing in this extraordinary family. It’s been a rewarding journey to reach this far, let’s take the final leap with the same faith! @aachinjain @EarthSpectrum @netflix pic.twitter.com/PLdhkYBTdl— Guneet Monga (@guneetm) January 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. oscars films