Around the Web Watch: From France to Australia, fans embrace the ‘Pathaan’ craze by singing and dancing in theatres Fans around the world celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s first new film in four years in the same way. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Just watched #Pathaan movie in theatre. Crowd was amazing in #Sydney #Australia. Personally, I’m glad to see my Bollywood favourite @iamsrk back on screen. But my vote goes to @TheJohnAbraham. He performed superb 🔥. pic.twitter.com/GsAhUoznMy— asif sarkar (@Asif15Sarkar) January 26, 2023 This was the craze of #Pathaan in #paris @LeGrandRex !!King Khan is Back with this Action Packed movie!!@iamsrk ❤️ the wait for you was worth it!@TheJohnAbraham 🙌 This is what we call the definition of an awesome Antagonist!!@deepikapadukone and her action sequences 🙌🙌✨ pic.twitter.com/9hfbhLg0R8— Ro₿in Khalwa (@RobinKhalwa) January 26, 2023 Pathan ✌️✌️Houseful in paris pic.twitter.com/a3ylktFZxB— Raj (@Raju79919932) January 25, 2023 Forget abt India Even Germany is going crazy for #Pathaan @iamsrk#Pathaan100crWorldwideThanks to person who sent me..Nd i really wanna give credit to this girl who is dancing realllly welll😍 pic.twitter.com/9XdGjjG5J1— Shahzeb Khan (@SRKFanNo786) January 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shah Rukh Khan films