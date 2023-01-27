#WATCH Thieves uprooted ATM machine & looted cash yesterday in Ajmer, Rajasthan



ATM machines looted in Arain & Roopangarh. Rs. 8 Lakhs & Rs. 30 Lakhs were stolen. Robbery method in both cases identical so it could be same gang: Vaibhav Sharma, Additional SP, Rural pic.twitter.com/CszNQ28A91