Around the Web Caught on camera: Thieves remove entire ATM in Ajmer, Rajasthan The police said that the ATM contained Rs 8 lakh. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago #WATCH Thieves uprooted ATM machine & looted cash yesterday in Ajmer, RajasthanATM machines looted in Arain & Roopangarh. Rs. 8 Lakhs & Rs. 30 Lakhs were stolen. Robbery method in both cases identical so it could be same gang: Vaibhav Sharma, Additional SP, Rural pic.twitter.com/CszNQ28A91— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajasthan crime