Around the Web Watch: How colleges across the country screened the controversial BBC documentary Scenes from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Even though university authorities denied permission, #SFI went ahead with the screening of the #BBC documentary inside #PresidencyUniversity campus in #Kolkata. Screening was viewed by a handful of students. pic.twitter.com/VaAvawGTJl— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) January 27, 2023 The students of Hyderabad Central University (#HCU) gathered in large numbers on the campus on #RepublicDay to watch the screening of part one and two of #BBCDocumentary on Prime Minister #NarendraModi.#Telangana #Hyderabad #BBC #GujaratRiots pic.twitter.com/SOiVdWtaKD— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 26, 2023 Students affiliated to the SFI watch the BBC Documentary on Prime Minister Modi inside the Madras University campus in chennai #BBCDocumentary pic.twitter.com/JIwW15pUf0— Poornima Murali (@nimumurali) January 27, 2023 Amid argument with the management, students at Madras University screen the BBC documentary with laptops and speakers. pic.twitter.com/2fN33vC7u0— Dharani Balasubramaniam (@dharannniii) January 27, 2023 Screening of the #BBCDocumentary currently underway inside #JadavpurUniversity campus #Kolkata, organised by #AISA pic.twitter.com/6FNAoLmFTa— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) January 27, 2023 JNU Students start watching the BBC Documentary India: The Modi question on their mobile phones, Laptops After the University cut off the electricity inside the Campus to stop a screening of the documentary.#BBCDocumentary pic.twitter.com/huJLXKq5wu— Akshay Dongare (@AkshayDongare_) January 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. BBC colleges