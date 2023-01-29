Around the Web Watch: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav sings Hindi film hit with singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya They sang ‘Badi Mushkil Hai’ at the inauguration of the Surya Mahotsav at Deo in the Aurangabad district of Bihar. Scroll Staff Jan 29, 2023 · 05:11 pm औरंगाबाद जिले के देव में आयोजित सूर्य महोत्सव, 2023 के उद्घाटन के अवसर पर हिन्दी फिल्मों के सुप्रसिद्ध गायक अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य जी ने आखिरकार सुर में सुर मिलाने पर मजबूर कर ही दिया। pic.twitter.com/XzqWLzX0S8— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. bihar music