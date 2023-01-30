Viral Video Watch: Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza sings in Tamil at AR Rahman’s concert in Kuala Lumpur ‘Munbe Vaa’ was originally sung by Shreya Ghosal. Scroll Staff An hour ago Guess who just added about 67000 Tamil speaking fans to her name at the @arrahman concert in KL 😂 @CTNurhaliza11 pic.twitter.com/zpyXt4mbNR— Harith Iskander (@HarithIskander) January 28, 2023 Our very own Siti Nurhaliza at AR Rahman Concert ! Nothing is impossible for her … pic.twitter.com/c7OqLBLv5K— Dr. Rais Hussin (@raishussin) January 29, 2023 Malaysian songstress Siti Nurhaliza took on Munbe Vaa. I was so nervous for her but she blew everyone away. Received a standing ovation. She doesn’t speak Tamil btw. She’s Malay. That’s what made it extra special. pic.twitter.com/V3vh3dyDbV— cosmic cookiee (@cookieecosmic) January 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music concert