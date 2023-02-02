Around the Web ‘Journalism is not a crime’: Siddique Kappan after being released on bail after more than two years ‘I will continue my fight against draconian laws, UAPA, AFSPA,’ the journalist told NDTV as he walked out of prison in Lucknow after 850 days. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago "Journalism is not a crime; I don't know who's benefiting from me being in jail": Kerala Journalist #SiddiqueKappan to NDTV after walking free pic.twitter.com/guZyGI3QV4— NDTV (@ndtv) February 2, 2023 Visuals of Kerala based journalist Siddique Kappan coming out of Lucknow jail earlier in the morning today. He was behind bars for more than two years. pic.twitter.com/23WCkue6bm— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Siddique Kappan Uttar Pradesh jail bail journalist