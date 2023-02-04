Around the Web ‘Needing support doesn’t equate to lack of ability’: Cartoon show empathetically explains autism An episode from the second season of ‘The Proud Family’. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Wow the Proud Family is dope for this. I've never seen a cartoon address autism so directly pic.twitter.com/hBYj5wZucp— Gojo's baby mama (@aprettyPR) February 2, 2023 The Proud Family reboot mentions Bebe being on the spectrum and the way they went about it has me emotional. Beautiful job. I also love the fact that they didn’t sugarcoat Oscar’s reaction. Because it is natural. pic.twitter.com/JWvQCTLcNX— Gee💖 (@heyygeorgy) February 2, 2023 omg why is the best explanation of autism and support needs I’ve seen on tv so far the scene where BEBE FROM THE PROUD FAMILY gets diagnosed 😭 I’ve never ever seen it mentioned in a piece of media that someone’s support needs can fluctuate day to day EVER— Ziggy Katz arrived at home safely :) (@WilltheVVise) February 2, 2023 They even have at least one of the parents taking offense to an autism diagnosis which is something that happens.It didn't happen to me thankfully but I have heard people talk about their experiences with parents who either denied it or took offense to it.— AspenTree (@AspenTree25) February 2, 2023 not gone lie that new proud family episode when they found out bebe has autism made me cry. that was one beautiful episode cause a lot of parents be in denial of that when it comes down to their kids, but later come to realization that the kids need the extra support.— nesha🦋🤍 (@ro_veniaaa) February 2, 2023 They diagnosed Bebe with Autism on the Proud Family show - the writers did such a great job presenting the diagnoses to parents in a realistic point of view 🫶🏽They also used a real 7 yr old African American boy with Autism to play his voice 🥹🥹🫶🏽 His name is Aiden Dodson.— Arieanna Amari Alvarado🌞🌻✨ (@ArAmariAl) February 2, 2023 They have been planning to have BeBe be on the spectrum for quite a while, even casting an autistic boy to play him in the new show. Appreciate that quite a bit.https://t.co/KeFXofJzZX— RegularGuy16🏳️🌈🌹 (@regular_guy16) February 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tv cartoon