Around the Web Watch: Tiger waits for trucks to pass before crossing busy highway Spotted on a highway in Maharashtra. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Picture speaks volumes about why #wildlife #mitigation #measures are needed. Look how we are breaking #tiger #corridors. @PMOIndia @byadavbjp @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis @ntca_india @moefcc @SunilWarrier1 @TOINagpur @SPYadavIFS @TOICitiesNews @nitin_gadkari @NHAI_Official pic.twitter.com/J4PXaR0IUW— Vijay Pinjarkar (@vijaypTOI) February 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. animals Maharashtra tigers