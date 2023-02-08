Around the Web ‘Liar!’ Watch Republicans heckling US President Joe Biden during State of the Union address US President Joe Biden accused Republicans of threatening social security and Medicare, and was booed. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago President Biden: "Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I'm not saying it's the majority."Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Liar!" pic.twitter.com/OFUglFuBxC— CSPAN (@cspan) February 8, 2023 Please enjoy these pictures of @RepMTG yelling at @POTUS during the State of the Union 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/uuSjzYlAmM— Gen-Z for Change (@genzforchange) February 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US Joe Biden