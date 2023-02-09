Viral Video Watch: Yo-Yo Ma plays the cello for Turkey and Syria following devastating earthquakes Yo-Yo Ma played Adnan Saygun’s ‘Partita’. Scroll Staff An hour ago To our friends in Turkey and Syria — our love, thoughts, and prayers are with you all. This is for those who are suffering and for the helpers that are working tirelessly to save lives and bring hope.__Partita by Adnan Saygun #songsofcomfort pic.twitter.com/WnqoaNfruq— Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) February 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Earthquake Music Turkey Syria