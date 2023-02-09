Around the Web Watch: Turkish search and rescue team pulls out cat named Strawberry from the rubble The cat named was rescued in Hatay, Turkey after the devastating earthquakes. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago When a local rescue team found university student Kerem Cetin under rubble in Turkey's Hatay, the earthquake victim immediately asked them to save his cat before pulling him out #earthquakeinturkey pic.twitter.com/HsKJfuondk— OSCAR (@oskcrr) February 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cat Turkey Earthquake