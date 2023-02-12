Eco India Eco India: How Bengaluru's citizens are working towards making it water positive Experts suggest that Bengaluru should aim for 100 litres of water per capita per day in the face of acute water scarcity. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer & Voiceover: Nooshin Mowla | Field Producer & Script: Vivek Mohan | Video Editor: Amit Garg (Metro Media Works) | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Abhishek M | Drone Camera: Vigneshwar N S | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india water conservation