Around the Web Watch: How singer Rihanna stole the show at Superbowl halftime, performing on a floating stage Rihanna performed a 13-minute mini-extravaganza, her first live event show in seven years. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Rihanna's full Superbowl Halftime Performance pic.twitter.com/2CrDybfJJn— 🎥 (@megsmedia) February 13, 2023 Shoutout Justina Miles! The first Black deaf woman to perform American Sign Language at the Super Bowl pre-game and halftime shows. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/8weuLCCYbL— zoë (@zoeselesi) February 13, 2023 A$AP Rocky watching Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance ❤️#SuperBowl #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/N0O2JTQNWX— XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 13, 2023 History made! 👏⚓️🥳🎈🎉🤘Join us in celebrating 50 years of women in @USNavy aviation. #FlyNavy #FlyNavyWomen pic.twitter.com/2J78nXuRQa— U.S. Fleet Forces (@USFleetForces) February 13, 2023 An unbelievable view of the #SBLVII flyover. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/3ccUy8BD4w— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music sports