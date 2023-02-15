Around the Web Watch: Indian Army sets up field hospital for earthquake survivors in Turkey The army field hospital under Operation Dost has been treating patients in Iskenderun, Hatay. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Indian Army mobilises a field hospital to provide medical support to #TurkiyeQuakes-affected people in Hatay. Our reporter Claire Herriot has more pic.twitter.com/mMaQk5o67Z— TRT World (@trtworld) February 12, 2023 #OperationDost in full-swing 🇮🇳 Ambassador to 🇹🇷 Dr. Virander Paul with the Indian Army team of Field Hospital, Iskenderun, Hatay. Mobilised within hours of earthquakes, the hospital is treating hundreds of Turkish people daily. It is a remarkable symbol of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam pic.twitter.com/rEKk6CR6pP— India in Türkiye (@IndianEmbassyTR) February 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Turkey army