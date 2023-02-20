Around the Web Watch: Singer Ali Zafar hosts Javed Akhtar at his home in Lahore, performs his songs Javed Akhtar was in Pakistan to attend the seventh Faiz Festival organised in Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore. Scroll Staff An hour ago The universe brings the opportunity to sing one of my favourite love songs written by the legendary @Javedakhtarjadu sahab in front of him for the love of my life @AyeshaFazli #love #peace #javedakhtar #poetry #music pic.twitter.com/ZZgOVlsiwc— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 20, 2023 How so beautiful and magical! Javed Akhtar who is in Lahore to attend Faiz Festival says dialogues from the movie #Silsila and Ali Zafar sings "Yeh kahan aa gaey hum" a song in the movie which follows these dialogues ❤️#AliZafar #Javedakhtar #SarwatGillani pic.twitter.com/ZXaiCCg7Zy— Pakistani Cinema (@PakistaniCinema) February 20, 2023 Such a rare pleasure and a privilege to have an evening of music and poetry with our brothers and sisters from across the border. The master Javed Akhtar Sahib in Lahore-it doesn’t get better than this. pic.twitter.com/2EaptI5lOu— Haroun Rashid (@HarounRashid2) February 19, 2023 It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected. https://t.co/08lnMT2b6o— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan Javed Akhtar