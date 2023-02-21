Viral Video Watch: Professors of Delhi college dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ with students Professors from Jesus and Mary College joined students and danced to the popular song from ‘Pathaan’ during a college fest. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago Professors from the commerce department of Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Delhi University danced to SRK's super popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.🎥:departmentofcommercejmc/Instagram#ShahrukhKhan #jhoomejopathaan #delhiuniversity #dance pic.twitter.com/APE1B6R9YV— Syed Sakheeb (@RimjhimStart) February 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dance college pathaan