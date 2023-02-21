Around the Web Watch: Drunk-driving culprits told to pick rubbish on Visakhapatnam beach as punishment Over 50 drivers found guilty were ordered to clean Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago Drunk Drivers asked to clean the beach as punishment. The Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Vizag ordered 52 drunk drivers to clean up the garbage from the famous RK beachside. They asked to pick up trash till evening. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/K3lI617za4— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) February 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andhra Pradesh driving law