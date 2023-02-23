Around the Web Watch: Furious debate breaks out on TV show over whether the Kohinoor should be returned to India ‘Give it back to India,’ journalist Narinder Kaur told journalist Emma Webb on ‘Good Morning Britain’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 'This is a contested object.' @Emma_A_Webb argues we should not be returning the Crown Jewels back to their geographical origins as ownership can be disputed in heated debate. pic.twitter.com/HCvMCqYFNi— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK India