Around the Web Watch: Water in Venice's famous canals almost dries up, leaves gondolas stuck in mud Weeks of dry winter weather and unusually low tides are threatening the Italian city's canals. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A prolonged stretch of low tides linked to a high pressure weather system and the current lunar cycle has practically dried up some of Venice's famous canals. What's left? A mucky, muddy mess. One expert says it highlights the need for a network-wide canal cleaning. pic.twitter.com/Vbg7XABY1r— Pattrn (@pattrn) February 22, 2023 In #Venice, the canals began to dry up due to the lowering of the water level pic.twitter.com/ep51Qg10vs— RRN.Europe (@RRNEurope) February 21, 2023 Why Venice's canals are drying out pic.twitter.com/mVGPMUvhUI— Mashable (@mashable) February 24, 2023