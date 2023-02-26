Play

On February 18, senior advocate and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave said there is large-scale interference of the government in the appointment of judges, and the Supreme Court lacks the will to hold the executive to account.

Dave was speaking at a seminar on judicial appointments and reforms organised by the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms, a non-governmental organisation working on judicial transparency.

“There is large-scale interference by the government in the [judicial] appointments,” Dave said.

“Today, as it happened during Mrs Indira Gandhi’s time, the judiciary is becoming weak...The Supreme Court is afraid of taking the executive head-on. And unless the Supreme Court is willing to take the executive head-on, this interference will continue.”