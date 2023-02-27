Around the Web Watch: In a first, a sitting Australian prime minister walks in Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras ‘It’s unfortunate that I’m the first, but it’s a celebration of modern Australia,’ Anthony Albanese said. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Anthony Albanese making history as the first sitting Australian prime minister to march in the Mardi Gras parade #AlboPM ❤️#RainbowLabor#LaborParty #MardiGras2023 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/4XHrUNUZtx— ShiannonCorcoran💉x4 (@ShiannonC) February 25, 2023 First sitting Prime Minister to march at Mardi Gras. Thankyou @AlboMP, @tanya_plibersek, @PennySharpemlc, Linda Scott and everyone else there from @RainbowLaborNSW #MardiGras2023 #WorldPride2023 pic.twitter.com/j0hi7BI58j— Laurence McLean 🏳️🌈 (@laurence_mclean) February 25, 2023 To be accepted as equal and recognised for who they are and who they love. I’ve been proudly marching in Mardi Gras since the 80s. This year I’m honoured to be the first Prime Minister to join the march. pic.twitter.com/npDOyQJVzi— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia LGBT