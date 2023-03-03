Around the Web Watch: Terrifying drone and go-pro footage of skier’s lucky escape after getting caught in avalanche ‘So lucky I only dislocated my shoulder and stitches in my knee,’ professional skier Owen Leeper said, adding he had to be rescued by a helicopter. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago SALVADO DE MILAGRO😲. Así vivió el esquiador⛷ Owen Leeper una avalancha❄️ que lo sorprendió en la localidad de Jackson Hole, #Wyoming🇺🇸. El deportista salvó la vida🙏🏻 de milagro al evitar ser arrastrado hasta el fondo de la montaña🏔.Crédito @MikeSington pic.twitter.com/4hoHKnhXea— ElPipila (@elpipila_mx) March 3, 2023 I thought it looked bad from his helmet camera, but it looks way worse from the drone!!! 😳🫣— Sharon Katzmann (@SharonNYC) March 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. skiing US