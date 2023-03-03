Around the Web Watch: Bill Gates attempts to temper spices for khichdi at nutrition campaign with Smriti Irani Well tried! Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component.. When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi! pic.twitter.com/CYibFi01mi— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 2, 2023 India is making strong progress toward a healthier future for women and children through POSHAN 2.0 with a focus on data & monitoring. Today I met with two amazing administrators, Amy Joseph and Lakshmi Priya, who are helping to improve nutrition outcomes. @MinistryWCD https://t.co/zFoQUChHPk— Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 2, 2023 Hon'ble Minister @smritiirani addressed Mr. @BillGates, Co-Chair and Trustee @gatesfoundation as “Mama of New India” as Mr. Gates participated in traditional “Annaprashan” ritual..#amritmahotsav#sahiposhandeshroshan #IYM2023 pic.twitter.com/vMIpJOOvBn— Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) March 2, 2023 Also Watch: Bill Gates learns how to make a roti from American celebrity chef Eitan Bernath We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cooking Bill Gates