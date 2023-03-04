Around the Web Watch: These clothes change colour under ultraviolet light An innovation by the Japanese label Anrealage at the Paris Fashion Show. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago LIVE FROM ANREALAGE!!! pic.twitter.com/izx0FWLdik— LOUIS (@LouisPisano) February 28, 2023 More meditations on subjective reality via photochromatic technology at Anrealage #PFW pic.twitter.com/CPtoqTVYG7— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 28, 2023 Some more Anrealage, just because it’s fun #PFW pic.twitter.com/jUfOrCxmua— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 28, 2023 Final Anrealage #PFW pic.twitter.com/p5EHs3RXQw— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fashion technology