Around the Web Watch: Spectacular view of the aurora borealis from the International Space Station The incredible time-lapse video was captured by , astronaut Josh Cassada, a member of the Expedition 68 crew. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago "There is no part of the planet that isn't absolutely beautiful..." @NASA_Astronauts @astro_josh on seeing the incredible views of the aurora with Exp 68 crewmates @AstroDuke and @Astro_Wakata. pic.twitter.com/8jHX60maQs— International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 3, 2023