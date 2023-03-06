Around the Web Watch: Rapper MC Stan performs at Sania Mirza’s farewell tennis match in Hyderabad Mirza played a farewell match with Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodding. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago MC ST∆N live performance for Sania Mirza for her last farewell match in Hyderabad#MCStan pic.twitter.com/hUvMof2ckf— Wholelottayedechalemaam (@Saksham09321601) March 5, 2023 @MCStanOfficial Visiting Tennis legend @MirzaSania in Hyderabad for Farewell match even Though he has concert At mumbai.Sania Mirza the shining light of Indian tennis 🇮🇳(2003-2023)🇮🇳#SaniaMirza X #MCStan pic.twitter.com/I4ucrNZ1dV— 𝑫𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑺𝑯 (@RealDevesh7) March 5, 2023 #MCStan at #SaniaMirza's last farewell match in hyderabad Stan has a show in Mumbai today , but still went to meet #SaniaMirza and perform for her. #MCStan𓃵 getting the respect he deserves ❤ pic.twitter.com/XMtq6mVuXv— Stanny_IMCD (@ReheHarsh) March 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tennis Sania Mirza