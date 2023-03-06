Around the Web Watch: Toxic smoke engulfs parts of Kochi after fire in Brahmapuram waste plant The air quality index dipped to ‘very poor’ in several areas of the city. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago എറണാകുളം ബ്രമ്മപുരം വേസ്റ്റ് പ്ലാന്റിലെ തീപിടിത്തം കൊണ്ട് ഉണ്ടായ പുക കൊച്ചി നഗരത്തെ ശ്വാസം മുട്ടിക്കുന്നു. കൊച്ചി നഗര സഭയുടെ കെടുകാര്യസ്ഥത കൊണ്ടാണ് ഈ ദുരന്തം സംഭവിച്ചത്. കൊച്ചി നഗരസഭയുടെ ഇപ്രകാരമുള്ള ദുര്ഭരണം നഗര വാസികളെ ദിനംപ്രതി പൊറുതി മുട്ടിക്കുകയാണ്..#brahmapuramwasteplant pic.twitter.com/Z7jeQWMXE6— George Thomas Lenthaparambil (@Gtlkochi) March 5, 2023 To give you some update on the #Brahmapuram mishap, this is @callmeshazzam 's insta story. Even if they can contain the fire in the next couple of days, how the hell are they gonna get rid of these thick poisonous smoke clouds?#Kochi pic.twitter.com/pCUAtjrTVP— Georgy Abraham (@WriterDirectorG) March 5, 2023 Such a shame #kochi corporation. Fire and rescue cannot stop this #fire even after 36hours. The residents are inhaling toxic air. Note: This is the view from Vytilla which is 7KM from #Brahmapuram. pic.twitter.com/OjJzJbLVtW— Ajas (@ajassunil) March 4, 2023 INS Garuda Diffence Fire Service officials dousing the fire at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi on Sunday.@NewIndianXpress@xpresskerala @pendown @MSKiranPrakash pic.twitter.com/MC2pOlngVz— A Sanesh (@sanesh_TNIE) March 5, 2023 #Kochi in the grip of toxic smoke caused by fire at the #waste dumping yard spread over hectares of land at #Brahmapuram . Cases of suffocation, chest congestion and breathlessness are being reported. #travellers may postpone their trips by a week. pic.twitter.com/P73e92yEwq— Sanjeev Kumar (@moneytickle) March 6, 2023 Kochi almost fully under the smoke today🥵😷 That smell of burned plastic all over my room!!! How Kerala's Metro city came to this and why people are comfortable with keeping their mouths shut??!! 🤦 pic.twitter.com/uzWn8dCBwe— tino🤍 (@TinoshThomas) March 6, 2023 French naval vessel arriving at Kochi amid a blanket of toxic smoke caused by fire in the plastic waste dumping yard at #Brahmapuram 20 km away. The fire started 4 days ago and all efforts to douse it have not yet been successful#Brahmapuramwasteplant pic.twitter.com/qw5eb5p8wL— Sajith Kumar (@sajith2009) March 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fire kochi