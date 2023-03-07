A man named Rajesh set a lottery shop on fire after threatening on Facebook.



It happened on Saturday in Tripunithura, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/3TJ9BmJCKR — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) March 6, 2023

A lottery-ticket seller identified as Rajesh TS, from Vadakkekotta, Kerala was arrested by the police after he set a lottery ticket agency on fire in Thrippunithura on Friday.

Rajesh had earlier posted a Facebook live video in which he threatened to burn down a big agency, citing a need for “real Communism” and “comrades who are willing to serve the people”, according to a report by Mathrubhumi.

The fire destroyed lottery tickets worth Rs 1 lakh, according to a report by the New Indian Express.

The man, who was arrested, is currently receiving psychological treatment, an officer from the Hill Palace police station told The New Indian Express.