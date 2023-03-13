Michelle Yeoh accepts her #Oscar for Best Actress: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/pQN8nHDhCx — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

“This is proof that dreams do come true,” said Michelle Yeoh after winning the Oscar for the Best Actor, Female. “And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you, you’ve ever passed your prime. Never give up.”

“I started in this business 30 years ago,” Brendan Fraser said after winning the Oscar for the Best Actor, Male. “Things didn’t come easily to me but there was a facility I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped.”

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' is your Best Picture winner. The film dominated tonight's awards, winning 7 categories in total

“The world is changing rapidly and I fear our stories are not keeping pace,” Everything Everywhere All at Once co-director Daniel Kwan said after the film won the Oscar for Best Picture. “Sometimes it’s a little scary knowing that movies move at the rate of years and world on the internet is moving at the rate of milliseconds,”

“First of all, I just want to thank The Academy for not being mortally offended by the words 'women' and 'talking' put so close together like that. Cheers.”



Sarah Polley accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for "Women Talking."

"I just want to thank the Academy for not being mortally offended by the words 'women' and 'talking' so close together like that," said Sarah Polley, accepting the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

"Alexei, the world has not forgotten your vital message to us all: We cannot, we must not be afraid to oppose dictators and authoritarianism wherever it rears its head."



"Navalny" wins the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.

“My husband is in prison, just for telling the truth, just for defending democracy,” said Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Alexei Navalny, the subject of Navalny, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary. “I’m dreaming for the day you’ll be free, out country will be free.”

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people…we just won an Oscar,” Jamie Lee Curtis said, accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Female.

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" Ke Huy Quan sobs as he accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

“Dreams are something you have to believe in, I almost gave up on mine,” said Ke Huy Quan on winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Male. “To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.”

“Animation is cinema.”



Guillermo del Toro accepts the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film for Pinocchio.

“Animation is not a genre, animation is ready to be taken to the next step, we are all ready for it,” Guillermo del Toro said while accepting the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. “Keep animation in the conversation.”

