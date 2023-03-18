Around the Web Watch: Artist turns solar farm into his canvas, paints giant artwork to promote sustainability Swiss-French artist Saype’s painting ‘Towards good ideas?’ features a small child igniting a lightbulb next to the Ibri 2 solar power plant in Oman. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Artist Saype created a giant painting next to the Ibri 2 solar power plant in the middle of Oman’s desert. The painting entitled ‘Towards good ideas?’ depicts a boy using the solar panels to light the bulb pic.twitter.com/waJAWnL8J3— Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Energy Art