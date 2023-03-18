Around the Web Watch: Section of newly opened Bengaluru-Mysuru highway gets flooded after rain Scenes less than a week after the inauguration by PM Narendra Modi. Scroll Staff An hour ago First summer showers of the season has exposed quality & planning of Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway. Water logging reported at multiple places. Last year the highway had seen massive flooding when it was being constructed, NHAI had promised to fix it. #BengaluruMysuruExpressway pic.twitter.com/2uuscSCtCh— Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) March 18, 2023 The ₹8,480 Cr newly opened Bengaluru - Mysuru highway in Karnataka👇inundated after moderate rainfall.PM Modi ji inaugurated it just 6 days ago.No problem, when he can launch #VandeBharat trains for 14 times, he could inaugurate the highway 🛣️ again.#ModiHaiTohMumkinHai… https://t.co/CTu0yzY7Uw pic.twitter.com/MyLomAcEVI— Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy (@PuttaVishnuVR) March 18, 2023 बेंगलुरु-मैसूरु एक्सप्रेसवेप्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी ने कुछ दिन पहले ही इसका उद्घाटन किया था,अब पहली ही बारिश में जलभराव । बिना निर्माण पूरा किए ही Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway को खोला गया था, कुछ गाड़ियों का एक्सीडेंट भी हुआ है।#rain #BengaluruMysuruExpressway pic.twitter.com/ChI3bQcDdo— Raja Pal (@Rraja_pal) March 18, 2023 Days after its Inauguration by @narendramodi the planning of the #BengaluruMysuruExpressway stands exposed. Waterlogging reported at Multiple places near Ramnagara after a small spell of rain leading to accidents at the expressway. pic.twitter.com/MnuawPlJXx— Akshara D M (@Aksharadm6) March 18, 2023 Light summer showers have exposed the quality of the #BengaluruMysuruExpressway. Light rains on Friday night have resulted in the flooding of parts of the expressway. Visuals from #Ramanagara. #News9SouthDesk #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/s4cZy4rGHD— Prajwal D'Souza (@prajwaldza) March 18, 2023 ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು- ಮೈಸೂರು ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಪ್ರೆಸ್ ಜಲಮಾರ್ಗ ಉದ್ಘಾಟನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಮೋದಿ... ಚಿನ್ನದ ರಸ್ತೆ ಹಾಕಿಸಿರುವ ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಸಿಂಹನಿಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ... #BjpPolitics #ಚಿನ್ನದರಸ್ತೆ #Modi#MysuruBengaluruExpressway pic.twitter.com/XtgKehSy00— DEEPU GOWDRU (@DEEPUVAJRAMUNI) March 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka Traffic Rain Flood highway