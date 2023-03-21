Around the Web Watch: Massive earthquake hits north India, Pakistan, residents post videos from their homes A stream of videos on social media showed fans and lights shaking in homes across the region. Scroll Staff An hour ago Cracks in the buildings #earthquake pic.twitter.com/kXrwNS3ja2— Raja Mohsin Ijaz (@rajamohsinsays) March 21, 2023 Earthquake ghar me #earthquake #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/PwwsywkLT6— Gaurav Bidhuri (@GauravBidhuri_) March 21, 2023 Earthquake in Noida, Delhi-NCR. Epicentre 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan#earthquake pic.twitter.com/xhaHAa0JP7— Priyarag Verma (@priyarag) March 21, 2023 Massive earthquake in Lahore#earthquake pic.twitter.com/nBxIJPKlny— Pakistan Tourism 🇵🇰 (@PakistanJannatt) March 21, 2023 It feels quite different on the top floor (18th)#earthquake pic.twitter.com/nqVOaVRGCp— Arjit Garg (@Arjit_Garg) March 21, 2023 Felt like #earthquake in Delhi NCR. This is pretty much late recording. pic.twitter.com/gHN0hL30Vo— Gaurav Jha (@gjha88) March 21, 2023 #earthquake in #delhi and across parts of Kashmir valley… (perhaps across Northern region of #india ) Hope there’s nothing worrisome… there is quite a lot of panic! pic.twitter.com/Y40TUwKFeK— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) March 21, 2023 #Earthquake tremors felt in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/WjO9hI5oq6— Gaurav Jha (@GauravvJha) March 21, 2023 Whole Noida is out of their Homes #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/Ls7jLIWFlR— Bhupinder Soni (@Bhupinder_35) March 21, 2023 Earthquake in #Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/roy0Xg9kaR— Брат (@B5001001101) March 21, 2023 It was massive massive and massive #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/eXnatnFjj7— Tawqeer Hussain (@tawqeerhussain) March 21, 2023 #WATCH | J&K: People in Srinagar rush out of their houses as strong tremors of earthquake felt in several parts of north India. pic.twitter.com/7pXAU0I1WX— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023 Tremors of #Earthquake felt in #Kashmir Video/Shakir_afridi pic.twitter.com/RZcNRXmWTN— Irfan Yattoo ( عرفان یتو) (@IrfanYattoo) March 21, 2023 WATCH- People save themselves in Srinagar during the massive earthquake which rocks the Kashmir valley including Srinagar. #Srinagar #Kashmir #earthquake pic.twitter.com/oc3p9rOwwD— Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) March 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. earthquake tremors