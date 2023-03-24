Around the Web Watch: Rocket with 3D-printed components lifts off successfully (though it fails to reach its orbit) Relativity Space successfully launched ‘Terran’ 1 from Florida, US but an anomaly shut the engine down. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago LIFTOFF OF THE WORLD’S FIRST 3D-PRINTED ROCKET!!! GO @relativityspace #Terran1!!! pic.twitter.com/bMhxhWV4A4— SquawkGaming 🇺🇦🇹🇷🇸🇾 (@SquawkGamingYT) March 23, 2023 A video streak of Terran 1 launching for the first time pic.twitter.com/QGhzEEgBev— Kyle Montgomery (@Kyle_M_Photo) March 23, 2023 Relativity Space's methane-fueled Terran 1 rocket races past the point of Max-Q about 80 seconds after liftoff tonight from Cape Canaveral.So glad we were able to capture that unusual (though maybe not so unusual in the future) blue-tinted exhaust. pic.twitter.com/YkObVMp2wH— Stephen Clark (@StephenClark1) March 23, 2023 We have had several videos coming in of the overnight show in the sky. It appears this could be the remnants of the failed Terran 1 rocket, which didn't make it into orbit.Video by Jeffery Berry@NBC2 pic.twitter.com/llVitxHSNO— Justin Hobbs (@YourWXJustin) March 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rocket Space