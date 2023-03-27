Around the Web Watch: Protestors storm Israeli PM’s home, break barriers, after Netanyahu plans judicial changes Israelis clashed with police forces, lit bonfires and blocked highways. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Watch: The moment protestors breached the security barrier around #Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin #Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.https://t.co/q2E3ka3Las pic.twitter.com/nuwKU5d9gz— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 26, 2023 BREAKING 💥Chaos in Israel as demonstrators break down barriers and swarm home of PM Netanyahu.He has been removed to a Shin Bet safe house after earlier sacking the Defence Minister for going against his judicial reforms. pic.twitter.com/IqGW1bIJxi— UNN (@UnityNewsNet) March 26, 2023 Protests in Central Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/yveHG9ctgr— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 26, 2023 IDF raises alert level amidst unrest. - Israel Channel 12 pic.twitter.com/eOOLcdNOsZ— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) March 26, 2023 Lann noluyor orada ? Bu ne güzel gösteri böyle.Tel Aviv#Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/seyNYk6WdI— Zeki Bahçe (@zekibahce) March 26, 2023 קו העימות בין המשטרה למפגינים pic.twitter.com/72rtggis5c— Bar Peleg (@bar_peleg) March 27, 2023 DEVELOPING: Israeli police clash with protesters as they attempt to clear the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/LFtjlK4pTT— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) March 27, 2023 300000 אורות של תקווה pic.twitter.com/PxDjceIdM5— שקמה ברסלר Shikma Bressler (@ShikmaBressler) March 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel protest