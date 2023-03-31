Around the Web Watch: Rescuers pull out devotees who fell into Indore temple stepwell after the roof collapsed More than 25 people fell into the stepwell at the Beleshwar Mahadev temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Another #VIDEO #Indore : 10 devotees, including two children rescued so far. still be trapped inside the collapsed temple structure. #Indore #IndorePolice @ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/t76rxgLpVr— Vineet Sharma (@vineetsharma94) March 30, 2023 8 devotees, including two children rescued so far. 10-15 devotees could still be trapped inside the collapsed structure. #Indore @makarandkale pic.twitter.com/yDrsxk2z4Q— Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) March 30, 2023 रामनवमी पर इंदौर में बड़ा हादसा हो गया। श्री बेलेश्वर महादेव झूलेलाल मंदिर में छत ढहने से कुछ श्रद्धालु बावड़ी में गिर गए, जिन्हें बचाने का काम चल रहा है। #indore #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/TrwbYps84z— Versha Singh (@Vershasingh26) March 30, 2023 #इंदौर मंदिर में धंसा कुंआ अपडेट,13 लोगो को रेस्क्यू कर बाहर निकाला गया,#IndorePolice #indore#Hadsa pic.twitter.com/zKn1vl2pyy— Vikas Singh Chauhan (@vikassingh218) March 30, 2023 "It's an unfortunate incident. A rescue operation is underway. 10 people were rescued safely while nine are trapped and will be rescued. Efforts are underway to rescue other people," says MP CM SS Chouhan on stepwell collapse at #Indore temple pic.twitter.com/7KlUyr7DK5— TOI Bhopal (@TOIBhopalNews) March 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indore Madhya Pradesh Rescue Temple