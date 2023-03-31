Around the Web Watch: Fire engulfs canopy set up at temple in Andhra Pradesh, devotees manage to escape in time The accident took place at Venugopala Swamy Temple in West Godavari district, where devotees had gathered on the occasion of Ram Navami. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Fire breaks out during #SriRamNavami celebration at Venugopala Swamy Temple in Duva village under Tanaku Mandal of West Godawari dist. No casualty was reported in the accident. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/CZNBtg1Hk2— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) March 30, 2023 ప.గో జిల్లా: తణుకు మండలం దువ్వలో అగ్ని ప్రమాదం.వేణు గోపాలస్వామి ఆలయంలో పందిరిషార్ట్ సర్క్యూట్ తో దగ్ధం. pic.twitter.com/soaCNnXZYM— oneindiatelugu (@oneindiatelugu) March 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fire temple