'Sindikka Chonnavar Periyar': Singer TM Krishna turns Periyar's work, beliefs into song Krishna's song honours Periyar celebrates the centenary of Vaikom Satyagraha, an anti-caste movement in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago பெரியாரின் வைக்கம் போராட்டத்தின் 100வது வருட கொண்டாட்டத்தின் நினைவாக இன்று TM Krishna அவர்கள் வெளியிட்ட பாடல், YouTube உள்ளே போய் கேட்கமுடியாதவர்கள் கேட்க இதோ. பாராட்டுக்கள் TM Krishna அவர்களே @tmkrishna 👏👏👏👌👌💐💐 pic.twitter.com/cdyS78Vd7x— BalaElan (@BalaElann) March 31, 2023