Watch: Pope Francis baptises newborn baby during his hospital stay in Rome The Pope, recovering from bronchitis, baptised a baby in Rome's Gemelli Hospital's paediatric ward. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Pope Francis visited the children's oncological ward of the Gemelli Hospital this afternoon, March 31, greeted and blessed several children and baptised one of them - Miguel Angel ( Vatican media photos) pic.twitter.com/qMBshraiq4— Gerard O'Connell (@gerryorome) March 31, 2023