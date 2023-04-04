'I forgave, moved on long ago...' #PriyankaChopra reacts on her recent viral interview where she had opened up about being cornered in Bollywood#Citadel pic.twitter.com/VB48RBg1Hk — Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) April 3, 2023

Actor Priyanka Chopra has explained in an interview (video above) why she decided to open up about her past experiences of “being cornered” in Bollywood during a podcast in March. Appearing on Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert, Chopra spoke for the first time about why she left the Hindi film industry for Hollywood. “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood),” she said. “I had people not casting me...I am not good at playing that game so I was kind of tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

When asked on Monday why she had opened up after all these years, Chopra said she is now “confident enough” to talk about that phase of her life. “I think now where I am, I was okay enough to kind of articulate what I felt,” she said.

“I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred but I forgave, I moved on a long time ago and then I made my peace with it,” Chopra said.