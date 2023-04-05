Around the Web Bangladesh: Scenes of horrifying devastation as huge fire rages through a clothing market in Dhaka Hundreds of firefighters and army personnel tried to douse the fire that gutted thousands of shops in Bangabazar market and adjacent commercial buildings. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Before EID , a devastating fire in Dhaka's#BangabazarAround 4 or 5 thousand shops were burnt to ashes#BangabazarFire #Fire#Dhaka #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/3tvC5xtkAi— Mahmudul Hasan Shiam (@mahmudul_shiam) April 4, 2023 The dreams of thousands of people have been burned. A terrible fire broke out in #Dhaka's #Bangabazar from this morning, After 6 hours, the fire is still not under control. #Bangladesh #Bangabazarfire #fire #Bongobazarfire pic.twitter.com/OFGB9c9MdW— Nayon Sorkar 🇧🇩 #ClimateJustice ‼️ (@NayonSorkarBD) April 4, 2023 A massive fire broke out at Bangabazar market in the capital this morning. 48 units of fire service are working to control the fire.Video Credit: ISPR #Bangabazarfire #fire#Dhaka #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/lNqgWSvoFh— The Daily Star (@dailystarnews) April 4, 2023 রাজধানীর বঙ্গবাজার ভয়াবহ আগুন, ৪১ টি ইউনিট চেষ্টা করছে আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে নেওয়ার, মানুষের শ্বপ্ন মুহুর্তে পুড়ে চাই!! pic.twitter.com/m318iWp1Yn— Rezaul karim(sobuz) (@RezaulSobuz) April 4, 2023 At least 10 buildings including a four-storey market have been burnt to ashes in Bangabazar, the capital of Bangladesh. Part of the police headquarters was damaged by fire.#bangladesh #Dhaka #fire video @HossainTareq6 pic.twitter.com/rNyrmScmBt— Hossain Tareq (@HossainTareq6) April 4, 2023 আজ ৪ এপ্রিল ভোরে বঙ্গবাজারে ভয়াবহ এক অগ্নিকান্ড সংঘটিত হয়। ৬ ঘণ্টা চেষ্টার পর আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে আসেছবি: মাহমুদ হোসেন অপু/ঢাকা ট্রিবিউন#FireAccident #Dhaka pic.twitter.com/WcgyaefYFo— Dhaka Tribune (@DhakaTribune) April 4, 2023 @BDRCS1 volunteers are working jointly with 50 units of fire service, army, navy, air force and BGB to bring the fire under control in the event of a terrible fire in Bangabazar of the capital. pic.twitter.com/I0Vt0LvzIK— Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) (@BDRCS1) April 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fire Bangladesh