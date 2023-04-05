Around the Web Watch: How parts of a newly inaugurated metro station in Bengaluru were flooded after rain Scenes from the Nallurhalli metro station between KR Puram and Whitefield, inaugurated on March 25. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Days after Prime Minister @narendramodi inaugurated a new metro line between KR Puram and Whitefield stretch of the #BengaluruMetro Phase II project, waterlogging in Nallurhalli metro station was reported today after rain in #Bengaluru.@the_hindu@THBengaluru pic.twitter.com/JlY4j73lOn— Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) April 4, 2023 Thanks Bangalore metro.@PMOIndia @EconomicTimes @timesofindia . Location: nallurahalli metro station. pic.twitter.com/OMkxqsM7zN— bandook (@dehatiKalam) April 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bangalore Rain Flood