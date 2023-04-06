Around the Web Watch: Massive turnout at farmers’ and labourers’ protest called by Left Unions in Delhi Thousands of gathered at Ramlila Maidan to protest against the Centre’s policies. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO | Farmers and labourers from different states hold Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to protest against Centre's policies. pic.twitter.com/q4YrMeVgxs— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2023 Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally pic.twitter.com/MCayUGT8lS— Jigeesh A. M. (@jigeesham) April 5, 2023 Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally: Thousands Of Farmers To Protest In Delhi Over Inflation, MSP Guarantee.#WorkerFarmerRally pic.twitter.com/mf5Bi0EUgl— Das Vanthala (@DasVanthala) April 5, 2023 Farmers-workers from different states have reached Delhi for the Sangharsh rally. During this, they also appeared in the traditional costumes of their states. The working class of the country is marching towards Ramlila Maidan in thousands of batches.#WorkerFarmerRally#farmers pic.twitter.com/JVVqY7nVdK— Ashraf Raza (@Ashrafactivist1) April 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. protest farmers Delhi